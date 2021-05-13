From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Claim by Enugu East that it is the turn of the senatorial district to produce the next state governor in 2023 received a boost yesterday when the people of Enugu West gave a nod to it.

A political group from the area, Ebeano Gburugburu Movement, Enugu West, which voiced the mind of the zone, said the senatorial district was in support of rotation of governorship position among the three zones.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, in Enugu with some of the leaders of the zone, the group’s coordinator, Ernest Nweze, said the people cherish the peace that the state was enjoying under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and would not want anything to disturb it.

The group, in a communiqué, said: “After a critical analysis and a careful observation during a meeting by the political class, selected stakeholders, captains of industries, religious leaders and traditional rulers representatives, a resolution was reached as follows: “That Enugu West unequivocally pass a vote of confidence in Governor Ugwuanyi. We also repose every confidence in him on the remaining part of his administration.

“That Enugu West is fully in support of the principle of rotation of the governorship position within the three senatorial zones; therefore, on behalf of the people of Enugu West, we are supporting the Enugu East as the next to succeed the present Enugu North.

“We further reaffirm our total faith in the governor to champion a path for his successor that will sustain the pace we enjoy in Enugu State.”

The communiqué signed by Martins Chukwunwike, Awgu; Denis Onyebuchi, Ezeagu; Peter Aja, Aninri; Philip Chiaha, Udi; Ernest Nweze, Oji River and Francis Okeke of Owelli Awgu, prayed that whoever would be chosen should be somebody that would replicate the good works and maintain the peace enshrined in the state by Ugwuanyi.

Nweze said the rotation of governorship position was agreed in 1999 and was consummated at the palace of the late Igwe Nnaji of Nike.