Youths of Independence Layout, Enugu, yesterday, visited Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, to appreciate him for entrenching peace and good governance in the state.

The youths equally applauded Ugwuanyi for the numerous road projects his administration has executed in Independence Layout, Enugu, stressing that no past administration paid special attention to the area the way he had done so far.

They threw their weight behind the governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and other candidates of the party, assuring that they would work tirelessly for their victories at the polls.

Speaking, the leader of the group, Solomom Nnaemeka Nwobodo, said: “The way Independence Layout is now, is not how it was before. You built for us Valley Crescent, Mount Drive, Link Road, Ukehe Street, Isi-Uzo Street, Ugwuoba Street, Nwafia Street, Ibuza Street and Holy Trinity-Bishop Michael Eneje Street, among others.

“Your Excellency, you recruited the people from the Ministry of Transport, MOT, (Traffic Enforcement Bureau Cadets) to control traffic in Enugu city. During past governments, there was traffic gridlock in Enugu, but now the MOT controls everywhere making sure every place is free from traffic congestion.

“As if that is not enough, you established for us Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch groups and gave maximum support to the security agencies to discharge their duties effectively. And there is peace and security in Enugu today that we now sleep with our two eyes closed, among other numerous achievements.

“Your Excellency, you brought an open- door policy to your government. You have given our youths, our mothers and our fathers the opportunity to participate in politics and most of them have achieved their political aspirations.

“We say we should come and thank you and promise you that come 2023, we will support you to go to the Senate because some of us cast our votes in Nsukka.

“We are also promising you that we are solidly behind Barr. Peter Mbah, to be your successor in 2023. All of us are for the PDP and by the special grace of God, Independence Layout has never lost any election since 1999.”