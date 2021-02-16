From Magnus Eze, Enug

Some stakeholders in Abia State under the auspices of Abia North Citizens Forum (ANCF) have insisted that the rotational principle of the governorship of the state should not be altered in 2023.

A well-attended meeting of incorporated trustees of the group which met on February 13, 2021, at the country home of Amb E.O. Philips, stated that the next governorship slot favoured Abia North Senatorial District as stipulated in the Abia charter of equity endorsed by the founding fathers of the State.

The group after extensive deliberations on a variety of political developments in the state; faulted a puerile attempt by some persons to create the impression that there were two blocs in the State when in the real sense there are three political blocs.

A communiqué by participants at the meeting including Amb Philips; Hon. Maduako Uchechukwu, Chief J. U. Usensi (Udensco); Chief B. A. Nmeregini (Nmiri), Chief John Okocha, Chief Okafor Lawson Okechukwu, Dr. Silas Eke and Mrs. Charity Achinivu threw its weight behind the rotation of the governorship among the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

They declared: “That Abia North Citizens Forum is fully in support of the provisions of the Abia Charter of Equity, particularly as it concerns the rotation of the elective office of Governor of Abia State on the tripods of Abia North; Abia Central and Abia South Senatorial Districts.

“That since the three Senatorial Districts of Abia North; Abia Central and Abia South, have each produced the Governor of the State; it is therefore necessary and expedient that after the expiration of the tenure of the present occupant of the office on the 29th May, 2023, the position of the next Governor of the State should be returned to Abia North.

“That the insinuations from certain segments of the State that there are two divisions –Old Bende and Old Aba Divisions is not only irrational, but antithetical with the provisions of Abia Charter of Equity.”

“That it is only proper we don’t change the goal post in the middle of the match.

“That as we quietly and consistently march towards 2023; all Political Parties should be gearing up to have as their flag bearers, Governorship candidates from Abia North Senatorial District.”