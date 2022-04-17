From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has advised political parties and their candidates, to eschew politics of bitterness before and after the 2023 general plebiscites.

IPAC National Organizing Secretary, Egbeola Martins, stated this in his Easter message to Christians.

Martins, who doubles as IPAC acting National Publicity Secretary, also tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to provide a level playing field for political parties and their candidates.

He said: “The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) celebrates the joy of Easter with Christians across the country and urges them to emulate the Pius life of the Lord Jesus Christ, his love, humility and sacrifice for the redemption of mankind. His death and resurrection are the essence of Christianity.

“Council enjoins Christians, indeed all Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and good governance in Nigeria.

“The upcoming general election is critical for the survival of democracy in the country. We urge political parties and their candidates to eschew politics of bitterness that impeded the nation’s democratic encounter and embrace issue based campaign as we strive to build a better nation.

“As the electoral umpire, INEC should provide a level playing field for political parties and their candidates participating in various elections.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The commission should justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in it and conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, peaceful and inclusive elections which are hallmarks of durable democracy.

“The people’s votes and mandates should be respected by the citizenry. This is the only way we will deepen our frail democracy and make Nigeria great again.

“IPAC reiterates its call for the scrapping of the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) as they are neither independent nor credible.

“The charades called elections by these commissions are sad commentaries in the nation’s political process and should be scrapped immediately.

“IPAC will no longer participate in these sham elections that have made mockery of our hard earned democracy. Council will engage stakeholders with a viewing to sanitizing the country’s electoral process.

“It is time for patriotism. IPAC will be at the vanguard for good governance as we jointly build a prosperous, egalitarian and just democratic society.”