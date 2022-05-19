From John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has said one of his greatest achievements in his seven and half years at the red chamber was the establishment of the Federal University of Education Kontagora, Niger State.

The establishment of the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, the first in northern Nigeria, was approved by President Mohammadu Buhari in 2021 after the bill to that effect was passed by the senate in December 2019, and senator Aliyu Sabi said that is the best that has happened to his constituency.

The senator who is seeking third term in office under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election in 2023, stated this when he met with Zone C delegates from Agwara, Rijau and Magama local government areas on Wednesday ahead of the party primary.

Senator Sabi told the delegates that coming from the most educationally disadvantaged zone in the state, informed his commitment and resolve towards ensuring that the establishment of the institution, came to a reality.

The Deputy Chief Whip in the senate, while thanking President Mohammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of the institution which is located at Kontagora, the headquarters of his constituency, pointed out that apart from bridging the educational gap between the zone and other zones in the state, it will reduce the unemployment level in his constituency.

He disclosed that though he has achieved a lot in the area of the provision of constituency projects across the eight local government areas and the 84 wards in his Niger North Senatorial District, the establishment of the University remains his greatest achievement.

While soliciting for the support of the delegates for his third term bid in the senate, Senator Sabi promised the people that he will make sure that they are not left out in employment in the University, stressing “I will ensure that you are considered for employment in the available vacancies in the new University, you will not be left out”.

He therefore appealed to the people that if given another opportunity through their votes at the delegates election and the general election, the zone will witnessed more and genuine people oriented projects, adding “I will consolidate on the achievements so far recorded in the last seven and half years.

On the alleged intimidation and threat to delegates ahead of the party primaries, Senator Sabi has this to say: “do not be intimated or feel threatened by their agents. Remain focus and resist any harassment. You must not elect someone that you can not see, let us all say no to a diaspora senator for our zone”.

Speaker after speaker from the local government areas were united in their resolve to return the senator for the third term in the senate, stressing that Senator Sabi has provided a quality representation at the red chamber and therefore asked him to continue.

The highlight of the meeting with the delegates was the presentation of his 200 page score car, containing all constituency projects executed in the last seven and half years in the red chamber.

