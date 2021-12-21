Stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Etinan Federal Constituency have enjoined the three LGAs in the constituency to be prepared to speak with one voice as the time to decide who succeeds Gov Udom Emmanuel draws near.

Etinan federal constituency constituency made up of Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium LGAs, is a core constituency in Uyo senatorial district billed to produce the next governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2023.

At the moment, no fewer than seven notable governorship aspirants from the platform of PDP alone are from the constituency.

At their stakeholders’ meeting/end of the year get-together convened by the Chairman, House of Representatives committee on judiciary, Rt Hon. Onofook Luke on Monday, the chief host of the event and political leader of Uyo senatorial district, Senator Effiong Bob, said that the Federal Constituency fully endorses the completion agenda of Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

Bob is a former chairman, Senate committee on services as well as Pro-chancellor and chairman of governing council, University of Benin, pointed out that at the appropriate time the Federal Constituency would speak with one voice, but he charged members of the constituency to take advantage of the e-registration of the PDP and the continuous voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission

He described the meeting as first of its kind in the Federal Constituency, and commended Mr Luke for his ability to bring the three local government areas to one place to give back during the Christmas period.

Addressing the large audience, the convener, Rt Hon Luke, who represents the federal constituency at the national assembly, said he was moved to give the cash donation of N20 million to the constituents given the harsh economy realities that have left many struggling to make ends meet.

While reaffirming his support for Gov Emmanuel’s completion agenda by moving a motion and was unanimously supported to that effect by the stakeholders present, Luke said the government of Mr Emmanuel has been gracious to the Federal Constituency in projects executed and appointment of sons and daughters into positions of authority.

He lauded the government for the rehabilitation of Etinan General Hospital, construction of Uyo- Etinan road and other roads in the Federal Constituency.

Stakeholders in the Constituency who spoke said that Luke has represented them well and thanked him for bringing back good to the constituency. They resolved that with the demise of the political leader of the Senator Senatorial District, Late Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga that Senator Effiong Bob is the new political leader.

In attendance at the meeting included serving members of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly from the Federal Constituency, Mr Aniefiok Dennis, Mr Ifiok Udoh and Mr Otobong Bob, Chairmen of the councils, Mr Eric Akpan, Arc. Iniobong Orok, Party bigwigs Obong Paul Ekpo, Prof Nseabasi Akpan, Isantim Kenneth, former Speaker Anietie Etuk, Chapter Chairmen from the three Local Government Areas, Ward Executives and other.