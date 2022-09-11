Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, has urged politicians in the country to shun campaign of calumny and play politics with utmost fear of God, maturity and decorum.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State council of Traditional Rulers, stated this during a special prayer marking his 70th birthday and 19 years on the throne at his Wadata Palace, Bida on Sunday.

He underscored the need for all Nigerians, irrespective of religious,

political or ethnic affiliations to put national interest above self interest.

This, he said, was the only way to ensure free, fair, credible and

peaceful conduct of the forthcoming polls and the peace, uniy socio economic prosperity of Nigeria.

“The country must exist first, harmony must thrive amongst citizens only in such environment we all will be able to pursue our various endeavours, including politics.” he said.

Similarly he urged youths in the emirate, state and the country at

large to shun thuggery during the campaigns.

Abubakar also called on his people at home and in the Diaspora to be united wherever they were resident.

The Etsu Nupe, who was overwhelmed by the mammoth crowd from within and outside the country who came to felicitate with him, told the people to co-exist peacefully with their neighbours.

He said such act would attract the desired progress within the Nupe kingdom, Niger state and indeed Nigeria.

” I want to appreciate all and sundry who have come to rejoice with me during 70th birthday anniversary, may celebration be our lot always” he said.

Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello was represented at the ceremony by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso; the APC governorship candidate, Mohammed Bago and the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Garba.

Others were representatives of emirs of Agaie, Lapai, Lafiagi, Patigi, commissioners from the state, House of Representatives member, Saidu Musa Abdul, all traditional title holders of kin Nupe, among others. (NAN)