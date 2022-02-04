From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Forum of former All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives members has appealed to the leaders of the ruling party to ensure the sustainability of internal democracy in the party.

The Forum made the appeal on Friday at its Meeting/Roundtable in Abuja, in a Communique signed by its Protem Chairman, Ibrahim Zailani, and made available to newsmen.

While urging the party members to imbibe progressive interest of the party to ensure that internal democracy reigns supreme, they said: “We reviewed the current state of our great party, the APC and called on the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to ensure that internal democracy is sustained in the party.”

The Forum also claimed that it remained committed to deepening democracy in the country and West African sub region, condemning the current wave of military intervention in the sub-region.

“The coups in Mali and Burkina Faso were unacceptable and should be condemned by all. We commend the federal government on how well it had gone in tackling insecurity, economic crisis and anti-corruption in the country and urge it to do more to enhance peace and development,” the Communique read.

“We call on delegates to the party’s National Convention scheduled to hold this month to ensure that only credible and visionary candidates are voted to occupy offices in other to properly reposition the party.

“We thank some former members serving in the federal government as well as those currently serving as Chief Executives of States like the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Governors Aminu Bello Masari and Mohammed Bello Matawalle of Katsina and Zamfara States respectively for their support for the Forum.”

Earlier, the Minister of State for Education, Nwajiuba, had in his goodwill message charged the leadership of the party to ensure transparency in the processes leading to the National Convention and the Convention proper, adding that it is the only way to keep the party united, strong and virile.

In his welcome address, the Protem Chairman of the Forum, Zailani said the time is now for stakeholders in the political space to accord the legislature and the legislators their proper place in the scheme of things.

He decried the way legislators are looked down upon even when they remain a major stakeholder in the political equation.