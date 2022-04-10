From Paul Orude Bauchi

Eldest son of Former Bauchi Governor and National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu , has jointe race to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of PDP.

Mu’azu has already purchased PDP nomination form, and h

established his campaign structure.

Director General of Ahmed Mu’azu junior Campaign Organisation Dr Kabiru Garba Ilelah his desire is to create employment opportunities,and to accord priority to health care, education, agriculture , security, rural transformation and industrialisation in the state.

Ilelah said Mu’azu will do his best to employ hundreds of professionals that retired in various ministries in Bauchi State Civil Service for more than a decades without replacement,

He will also ensure prompt payment of workers salaries depending on the wealth that Allah bless the state with , and settle backlog of gratuities, and leave grants.

Ilelah said Young Muazu is not contesting against the incumbent State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, but he is contesting because the Governor is now contesting for Presidential seat.

He said we saw Governor Bala had already purchased the PDP nominations form to contest for the President of Nigeria 2023.

“Young Mu’azu has a lot of respect for the incumbent Bauchi State Governor whom He considered as his leader elder statesman , and a father,’ Illela said

He said it is time for a generational shift in the leadership of the state where youth should brace up and take up leadership positions and demonstrate their capacity in governance.

“The gubernatorial aspirant Ahmed Ahmadu Mu’azu always appreciates the effort and giant strides made by former governors of the state, and the gigantic effort the present Governor is doing to uplift the state through roads constructions and rural transformation.

“He will come with the agenda to create employment, settle gratuities,leave grants and industrialise the state,he said

“The agenda of Ahmed Ahmadu Muazu is to consolidate. Let us get what our leaders have done and built over time for the good and growth of the state. “Let us consolidate on people, policy and infrastructure with a view to getting Bauchi State working.

“We need to look at all of these and build the confidence of our investors to grow the state,”

Ilelah advised the PDP to give a level playing field to all aspirants during Primary election.

“The field should be open for all aspirants to show their competence and capacity by convincing the people on what they have to offer to them,” he said

“We need to raise leaders who are statesmen to lead the state and leaders who are nationalist to unite Nigeria.

Ahmed Mu’azu junior is an indigene of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the State Ahmed junior was born on 27th February ,1985, ans attended .Air Force Comprehensive School Ibadan. He graduated with . B Sc Business Studies From the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom and Mu’azu obtained his second degree. M Sc Finance: university of Leicester. He is Associate Member of National Accountants of Nigeria, and has attended Several international courses in Budget, Oil and Gas, Ethics in profession etc, and he worked with Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission and Petroleum Technology Development Fund”