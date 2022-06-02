From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and 2019 governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has dumped the party for Accord, some days after he could not secure the gubernatorial ticket of the party over injustice allegedly meted out to him.

In a statement, entitled: ‘Change of Political Party’, that he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, said his decision to join Accord was enable him to realise his governorship ambition in 2023.

Adelabu, who is the Agbaakin Parakoyi of Ibadanland, stated: “A time exists in the life of a sincere aspiring man of the public when events and circumstances lesson the operation of his mind onto new decision, new desire and new determination. Such time now finds expression in my political career which necessities vital change, fundamental decision and refreshing determination.

“It is therefore on this basis that I hereby declare the withdrawal of my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ACCORD Party of Nigeria (ACCORD). This is the political platform upon which my gubernatorial ambition shall be pursued to actualization by the guidance and grace of the Almighty Allah.

“It is needless to restate in details, reason for relinquishing my APC membership on the point that such reason is public knowledge. The man dies in him who keeps silent in the face of blatant injustice and the life of a lie is a matter of little time. Evil people struggle in vain in their conspiracy against their innocent fellowman because malice is a poor match for destiny. What is important above all is that my leaders, supporters and teeming people of Oyo State are hereby assured of my determination never to disappoint them in the pursuit of my gubernatorial ambition to reality by the Will of God.

“I wish to present my humble self for the Political Liberation Movement to rescue our pacesetting state from the bad operation of clueless and inept people in government and in the other party. We shall together inaugurate a new era of peace and progress in our dear state in line with my Seven-Point Agenda when I become the executive governor by God’s grace in 2023.

“There is accord for our vision in the ACCORD PARTY of Nigeria. We hereby move to therein accordingly. May God guide, guard and bless each and all.”

