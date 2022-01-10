From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, has called on political players, leaders and elders in the southwest to streamline and come up with a common but formidable presidential candidate in preparation for the 2023 general election.

He noted that though a president from the southwest is being seriously considered to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, the region must speak with one strong voice, in order to make the wish a reality.

The former governor, who gave this position at the sidelines of 10th year remembrance of his late father, Most Rev. Abraham Daniel, held on Sunday at Abraham Tabernacle, Sagamu, warned that southwest may lose the chance of producing the next president if all the political failed to streamline and harmonise.

“You know that we have entered the election season and there are loads and loads of speculations that the western state or what we can call the southwest, is being strongly considered to take over the mantle of leadership from the incumbent president. And as usual, you know how it goes that there are many of our people who are qualified, who are strong, who are willing, who are able. But if we really want to retain that opportunity, it is incumbent upon all our elders and leaders to come together and streamline. If they come together and say okay, it’s either one or two people, there are chances that Nigerians may respect that wish. That’s why I was appealing to all our Obas and leaders not to rest on their oars.

“Power is never served a la carte. We, therefore, have the duty and the responsibility to come together so that we can present a common front.

“The way it goes, power belongs to God. It’s also not served a la carte. It is for people who aspire to get it and there is nothing wrong in people aspiring. But there is everything wrong in everyone now struggling in such a way that at the end of the day, nothing would be achieved”, he stated.

On the remembrance thanksgiving service for his father, Daniel said he still missed his dad after ten years of his death.

He noted that he was very close to his father while alive, disclosing he found it difficult to delete his dad’s number mobile line after a decade of passing.