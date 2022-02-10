From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ex- Inspector – General of Police ( IGP), Sir Mike Mbama Okiro has backed the agitation for the Nigeria president of Igbo extraction to take over after the current tenure of president Muhammad Buhari ends in 2023 to ensure equity and justice .

Okiro, who was also a former Chairman of the Police Service Commission pointed out that in the current dispensation that the North , South – west and South – South had all produced the president of the country except Ndigbo whether from south east or south – south, and that Ndigbo are bonfide citizens of the country whose enormous contributions to the development of Nigeria cannot be questioned .

He stressed that what is good for the geese is also good for the gander.

Ex- police Boss tasked Igbo political leaders to reach out to other ethnic nationalities across to gain their support for the realization of the project.

The Ex-Police boss who spoke at a one day meeting with members of a 2023 Pro-Igbo Presidency Group “Okezuo Igbo” which he hosted at his private residence in Owerri , Imo state capital however reminded members of the project that the road to success had always been rough and stormy and enjoined them to put their houses in order and also reach out to other ethnic nationalities to actualize their dream.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I wholeheartedly support the quest for a presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023 but going for it means that you should make hay

while the sun shines and also reach out to the other zones”.

In a communiqué made available to journalists at the end of the meeting-the National Coordinator Ezinwa Akuakonobi explained that the

Organization is a group of like minds for the realization of the envisioned Igbo presidency project.

Ezinwna who expressed gratitude to the national apex leader of the group Mike Okiro for his support to the body enjoined members to

retire to their various states, LGAs, communities and wards for aggressive grassroots sensitization and mobilization.

“What we are talking about is a president of Igbo extraction and such a president can come from Rivers, Delta or Benue states so long as he

is a bonafide Igbo man”. he concluded