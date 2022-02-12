From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
Former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, has backed the agitation for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction to take over after the current tenure of President Muhammad Buhari ends in 2023, to ensure equity, fairness and justice. Okiro, former chairman of the Police Service Commission, pointed out that in the current dispensation, the North, South West and South – South had all produced the president of the country except Ndigbo whether from South East or South – South, and that Ndigbo are bona fide citizens of the country whose enormous contributions and sacrifice to the development of Nigeria cannot be questioned. The former police boss tasked Igbos to reach out to other ethnic nationalities across the country to gain their supports for the realisation of the project. He spoke at one-day meeting with members of a 2023 Pro-Igbo presidency group, Okezuo Igbo, which he hosted at his private residence in Owerri, Imo State capital.
He, however, reminded members of the project that the road to success had always been rough and stormy and enjoined them to put their houses in order and also reach out to other ethnic nationalities to actualize their dream.
“I wholeheartedly support the quest for a presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023, but going for it means that you should make hay while the sun shines and also reach out to the other zones,” he said.
In a communiqué made available to journalists at the end of the meeting, the National Coordinator Ezinwa Akuakonobi explained that the Organization is a group of like minds for the realisation of the envisioned Igbo presidency project.
Ezinwna, who expressed gratitude to the national apex leader of the group Mike Okiro for his support to the body enjoined members to retire to their various states, LGAs, communities and wards for aggressive grassroots sensitization and mobilization.
The fundamental principles and philosophy which made Democracy to be globally acceptable in the History of Mankind as well as devinely anointed by GOD Almighty mainly are The sense of Leadership obligations to the peoples without Fear, Favour and Sentiment while The peoples that democratically entrusted leadership positions to elected offices holders as executive and legislature believe that their welfare as well as their standards of living is democratically guaranteed These are key Democratic philosophy.
But what can we called a system where Peoples I.e citizens agitates, begg and cry for their welfare as well begg for good standard of living? Is this a democracy or a demonstration of foolishness?
Workers always Begg for their dignity of labour,
Citizens always Begg for Good roads, adequate water and electricity supply.
Women always Begg for opportunity to be elected into office.
Physically challenged citizens always Begg for recognition and rights to be accepted as disabled.
Tribes always agitates for leadership positions and Regions always clamoured for geographical eguality Therefore Is this really a democracy?.
Sir Mike Okiro as a Rtd IGP and as a police officer that served Nigerians in difference capacity on matters of protection of lives and Properties should tell Nigerians, Doe He clamoured or agitated to became IGP as a turned to represented IGBO in the Police Force?
The general ugly socioeconomic, political and security situations of Nigeria showed that democracy had failed totally because a truly Democratic society the Democratic leadership at all levels always fulfill their leadership obligations without the citizens begging, agitating and crying for what is their Democratic rights however How could a system subjected its citizens to a beggar of almost everything as 21st century slavery be called a democracy?
How could citizens always have undemocratic notions of always thanking politicians and elected offices holders for everything they do as if they use their personal money to do it or are they not paid as Governors and Legislature? Is this really a Democracy?.