From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, has backed the agitation for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction to take over after the current tenure of President Muhammad Buhari ends in 2023, to ensure equity, fairness and justice. Okiro, former chairman of the Police Service Commission, pointed out that in the current dispensation, the North, South West and South – South had all produced the president of the country except Ndigbo whether from South East or South – South, and that Ndigbo are bona fide citizens of the country whose enormous contributions and sacrifice to the development of Nigeria cannot be questioned. The former police boss tasked Igbos to reach out to other ethnic nationalities across the country to gain their supports for the realisation of the project. He spoke at one-day meeting with members of a 2023 Pro-Igbo presidency group, Okezuo Igbo, which he hosted at his private residence in Owerri, Imo State capital.

He, however, reminded members of the project that the road to success had always been rough and stormy and enjoined them to put their houses in order and also reach out to other ethnic nationalities to actualize their dream.

“I wholeheartedly support the quest for a presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023, but going for it means that you should make hay while the sun shines and also reach out to the other zones,” he said.

In a communiqué made available to journalists at the end of the meeting, the National Coordinator Ezinwa Akuakonobi explained that the Organization is a group of like minds for the realisation of the envisioned Igbo presidency project.

Ezinwna, who expressed gratitude to the national apex leader of the group Mike Okiro for his support to the body enjoined members to retire to their various states, LGAs, communities and wards for aggressive grassroots sensitization and mobilization.