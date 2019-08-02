Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Muhammad Attahiru Jega and other prominent Nigerians have joined forces to reposition the masses-oriented People’s Redemption Party (PRP) for more nationalistic outlook ahead of 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of PRP, Abdul Gombe, Professor Jega is to chair the SWOT analysis committee of the party.

According to the statement, the SWOT analysis committee will critically examine the strength of PRP, its weakness and the opportunities available to the party as well as threats to its existence and well-being.

It further said: “The PRP at its 62nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on June 22nd in Kaduna decided to set up three committees to review the performance of the party in the 2019 general election with a view to repositioning the party for better performance in facing new challenges of Nigerian politics.

“On the basis of a critical analysis of these, the committee made up of some of the best intellectuals in Nigeria will recommend to the party, strategies to adopt for its survival and growth.

“The three committees are The SWOT Analysis Committee, Mobilisation Committee, Finance and Funding Committee.

“Membership of the mobilisation committee chaired by a person who has been in the PRP for 41 years is to examine and advise the party on how best to grow its membership using the best available methods bearing in mind current voters demography in Nigeria.

“Finance and funding committee whose membership has business persons will examine the current financial status of the PRP and existing funding methodologies as put in the party’s constitution and suggest how best to make the methodologies work as well as new ways of raising funds to make it a financially- stable party with a sustainable operation.”

Other persons that made up the three committees include the publisher and chairman of the Trust newspapers, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, Prof. Momodu Kashim Momodu, Dr. George Kwanashie, Comrade Ayo Sando, Dr. Obi Osisiogwu, and Prof. Nath Abraham.

Others are Alhaji Sule Mohammed, Alhaji Abdul Gombe, Comrade Olajideh Wolimoh, Alhaji Musa Maigari, Rev. Emmanuel Aniebet, Mr. Malu Timothy Terzungine, and Alhaji Mohammed Bulama.

The rest committee members are Alhaji Falalu Bello, Barrister Hajiya Aisha Dankani, Mr James Magit, Alhaji Haruna Buhari, Mr. Jag Mulya, Alhaji Rabi’u Garba and Alhaji Umar Chikere.