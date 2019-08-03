Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Former National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Muhammad Attahiru Jega and other prominent Nigerians have joined forces to reposition the masses-oriented People’s Redemption Party (PRP) for more nationalistic outlook ahead of 2023 general elections.
A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of PRP, Abdul Gombe, declared Professor Jega as the chair of the SWOT Analysis Com- mittee of the party.
According to the statement, the SWOT Analysis Committee will critically examine the strength of PRP, its weakness and the opportunities available to the party as well as threats to its existence and well-being.
The statement reads further: “The PRP at its 62nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on June 22nd in Kaduna decided to set up a 3 (three) committees to review the performance of the party in the 2019 General Election with a view to repositioning the Party for better performance in facing new challenges of Nigerian politics.”
The three committees are the SWOT Analysis Committee, Mobilisation Committee, and Finance and Funding Committee.
According to the communiqué, the SWOT Analysis Committees, “made up of some of the best intellectuals in Nigeria” is expected to undertake a critical analysis and subsequently recommend to the party, strategies to adopt for its survival and growth.
