From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former governor of Kaduna -State, Ramalan Yero has said that unless Nigerians eschew money politics and godfatherism in the leadership selection process of Nigeria, good governance and nation building will elude the country.

The former governor who made this remaks on Sunday, in Kano advised the youths to choose leaders who can improve the economy, create jobs and unify the country during the 2023 general elections.

The magazine which was presented by The Senator Godswill Akpabio For Common Good organization, at Mambayya House Kano, documented the political profile of Senator Godswill Akpabio, his public life and leadership style from his days as governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senate Minority Leader and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Yero pointed out that the Not Too Young To Run campaign will not bear fruits in the present political setting in Nigeria if the status quo remained, adding that one needs money or a godfather to win elections in Nigeria.

The ex governor who said that he has held political office and knows the intricacies of current politics, said that youths are the ones who paste posters during campaigns, attend rallies and support the older politicians, are never allowed to lead.

Yero advised youths and women ‘’to shun the little monetary gratifications, salt and magi that you are given during election period. Look inwards and select competent leaders who have integrity and the nation at heart.’’

The former governor said that although organisers of the event said that it is not political, he argued that the reviewer of the magazine had called on ‘’Senator Akpabio to throw his hat into the ring in 2023 because he is eminently qualified to run for the presidency. ‘’

Yero who described Akpabio as his former colleague and ex Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, said that he has used the resources of Akwa Ibom state to transform the state, adding that he should join other qualified Nigerians to run for the presidency.

‘’Any Nigerian, whether from the north, south, east or west, who can transform Nigeria into a United Nation, anyone who respects our diversity, improve the economy and solve the problems of insecurity. Anyone who can make the person of Kano state to feel at home in Akwa Ibom state is welcome to take a shot at the presidency.

‘’Nigeria needs a capable leader, a leader with integrity, someone who is detribalized and can manage the economy and the resources of the country in a very transparent manner. This is the kind of leader that we want, irrespective of where he comes from,’’ he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .