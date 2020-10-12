Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, has thrown her weight behind the quest by the South East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Chikwe said Igbo having contributed immensely to the development of the country deserve every support to actualise their 2023 presidency aspiration.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland, who spoke through Mrs Nnenna Aladum, at a summit in Awka, the Anambra State capital, where the way forward for the presidency aspiration of Ndigbo was discussed, appealed to other zones to support Igbo in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness.

“It is on record that after the Nnamdi Azikiwe’s ceremonial presidency in the 1960s and Vice-President Alex Ekwueme’s tenure of 1979-1983, no Igbo has occupied that position in Nigeria. The other two major ethnic groups in Nigeria, the Hausa and Yoruba, have taken turns in Nigeria’s presidency, except the Igbo. Hausa and Yoruba have produced presidents and vice-presidents under the presidential zoning arrangement while Igbo have produced none.

“While our country gets prepared for the 2023 presidential election, it becomes fair and proper for other major tribes to see the 2023 Igbo presidency as a worthy cause in the spirit of justice, equity and fair play. It is my honest submission that the Igbo presidency is achievable, but the quest has got many rivers to cross. It is a worthy cause, but will not be an easy feat to conquer.

“Igbo must believe in themselves; that it is a project, a cause that not only the Igbo can pursue, but the entire nation must be persuasively convinced and carried along in the Igbo presidency vision. Igbo must de-emphasise selfishness in this pursuit, and must come together in unity of purpose. When this is achieved, then they can initiate persuasive dialogues with other parts of our country to convince them on the need for Igbo presidency, allaying any kind of fears harboured by tribal sentiments,” she said.