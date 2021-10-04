From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi has enjoined youths in Delta State to ensure they register and obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Gbagi who is a governorship aspirant in the state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also called for continued prayers and support for the incumbent governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa.

He spoke at Jesse in Idjerhe Kingdom, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state where he addressed youths after a consultative visit to traditional and political leaders in the area.

“Go and call your kinsmen and register for your PVC. It is only your votes that can do it. If you don’t register, what will you use to vote for me?” he asked.

He said unless they register for their PVC, they would not be able to cast their votes for him during the 2023 election.

According to him, the incumbent governor has done and should be supported to finish strong in 2023, adding that he would build on what the present administration has achieved if he is given the opportunity.

“Governor Okowa, has constructed roads for us. One person cannot do everything at once.

“After Governor Okowa handover to me, before I will do one, two, three years, development would have come to Idjerhe kingdom.

“I don’t know any other person that is parading himself to be governor after Okowa, who is from Idjerhe kingdom. If you use your hands to destroy this your opportunity, it will not be good.

“I am your own, this one has come to Idjerhe kingdom, we must take this opportunity home, don’t allow anyone to distabilize the process,” Gbagi noted.

