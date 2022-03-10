From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has declared his intention to run for the governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau to provide enduring security that will stabilize the economy of the state for the prosperity of the people.

He encouraged Plateau people to remained united and chase the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in Plateau and at the national level in 2023.

Hon. Mutfwang disclosed this on Thursday while declaring his intention to run for governorship election in the state, held in Mangu Local Government Area where a mammoth crowd across the state received him.

He noted that Plateau people will not be disappointed if given the mandate to lead them in 2023 as their governor.

“I am here today to tell you that I am contesting for the governorship election in 2023. I appeal to all the delegates in Plateau to consider my aspirant for the prosperity of the state.”

Mutfwang lamented how Plateau and Nigeria has collapsed under the APC government where insecurity, injustice and all manner of discrimination thrives.

“Under the APC government today, there is insecurity everywhere, people cannot sleep in their homes, people cannot go to their farms but the time has come for us to change this government.

“We must all get our voters cards to change this useless change. cards to change the useless change. If we don’t change the useless change, Nigerians will totally collapse and become useless under the APC. If we don’t kill APC in 2023, APC will kill Nigeria.”

Mutfwang advised Plateau people to consider the task of chasing APC out of Government House in 2023 as a collective task that must be executed without looking back.

“We must bring a candidate that will unite Plateau, a candidate that know Plateau State very well, a candidate that will bring development in the interest of the people of Plateau State.

“I am pretty sure that if you give us the ticket, we will not disappoint you, we will not disappoint Mangu Local Government, we will not disappoint Plateau State and Nigeria will begin to respect Plateau again.”

The PDP Chairman, Mangu Local Government Area, Hon. Ayuba Goje said Caleb Mutfwang has contributed immensely to the growth and survival of PDP in the State.

He described him as accessible and someone who has the ears of the people, saying that there are several governorship aspirants from the area and hope that one should be considered during the party primaries.

Leader of the team Caleb Mutfwang and former Chairman of Jos South LGA, Hon. Peter Vwang Dung said they have a competent and intelligent aspirant who will not disappoint Plateau people.

He said Mutfwang has worked closely with the former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang and would continue with the infrastructural development in the state.