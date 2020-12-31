Cosmas Omegoh

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a 2019 presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised the ruling party to stop playing the ostrich and take responsibility for the failing state of the country.

Udeogaranya told his former party that the country’s current state would help no one and as such, sincere efforts needed to be made now to prepare the ground for the next administration take off on the right track. He warned that if the current government does not prepare the ground right now, it is almost certain that the incoming administration is doomed already, contending that the likely pain it would unleash on Nigerians would be unbearable.

According to him “the redeemable path for the APC now as a ruling party is to lead a bipartisanship path with People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in which the two main national parties will begin to engage Nigerians on two fronts.”

He advised the two parties to start presenting their 2023 presidential candidates from the South East who have viable programmes for Nigeria.

He also tasked the APC to open a debate on the best form of restructuring the country needs at the moment and the best constitution that will usher in a better Nigeria for all.