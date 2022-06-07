From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The former member representing Gombe\Kwami\Funakaye federal constituency at the national assembly, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki has been confirmed as the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State.

Mailantarki was declared the winner at the gubernatorial primaries of the party which was conducted through voice affirmation from the 342 delegates on Monday in Gombe.

In his acceptance speech shortly after he was announced the winner of the primaries by Shuaibu Pindiga the returning officer of the election, Mailantarki who was the only gubernatorial aspirant of the party stated that he has accepted and was ready to represent the party to victory during the 2023 general election.

While thanking the delegates for the confidence reposed in him he dedicated his victory to the people of Gombe State. He said: “The voice of the delegates is a voice of victory; you’ve confidently delivered us today, and it’s a victory not only for me or our party but for the entire Gombites”.

Mailantarki said that the victory has approved his rescue mission in Gombe and restored hope amongst citizens of Gombe. He said that part of his plans for the state is to resuscitate the civil service, revamp the business communities, harness the state’s potential in sports and strengthen traditional institutions.

According to him, agriculture will be harnessed to boost food security and provide employment for the youths while empowering women groups. He said if elected governor in 2023, he would bring his wealth of experience in agribusiness to impact the agricultural sector.

He revealed that the present-day Gombe is hungry and that he was out to address hunger and ensure proper welfare for the people. “As of today production, Mailantarki’s farm is producing 10,000kg of catfish every week and with the ongoing expansion, we will be producing 30,000kg in the next few months.

With 1,000,000 fingerlings every two months feeding the larger segment of the residents of the capital territory, Abuja under the Mailantarki’s farm, we will replicate the same in Gombe State,” he said.

He also said he had the connection to develop sports, adding that his football academy had taken five youths from Gombe State to two European clubs for them to develop their football career.

While expressing hope that his party would get good results to win the 2023 elections from national to state levels, Mailantarki appealed to his supporters to continue their support for NNPP.

