From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin on Tuesday officially declared his ambition to contest for the governorship seat in Oyo State in 2023 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Besides, younger brother to Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South, was officially received into the APC in the state, having defected some days ago from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the return ticket to the red chambers of the National Assembly that he was denied from PDP.

The twin event took place at the state secretariat of APC, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the state capital, where the chairman of the party in the state, Isaac Omodewu, presented APC flag to Balogun, and raised Folarin’s hand up at the rally for the party’s governorship ticket ahead of the gubernatorial primary of the party.

Omodewu, who also received defectors from 25 out of the 33 local government areas of the state into APC, asserted that the party is now in a good stead to wrest power from the PDP in 2023.

Senator Balogun, in his address, said: “I am not a decampee but a returnee. I am back home. I am back to where I rightly belong.” But he blamed the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde of PDP in the state for insecurity across the 33 local government areas of the state. He also accused the PDP administration of wastage, especially on the idea of running the street lights on diesel, instead of solar.

Speaking at the declaration tagged: ‘Rescue Mission’, Folarin, the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, who is representing Oyo Central, stated: “What thus drive my desire today to submit myself to the struggle of rescuing our state from maladministration of the present government that seems to be insulated from the yearnings of our people is the unbearable sufferings in the land. I have decided to look beyond the exacting task that lies ahead and take up the challenge of visionary leadership by declaring my intention to contest the Oyo state governorship election in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“With my robust administrative experience, unimpeded courage and strength of conviction, I am poised to invest in policies that will drive economic development, provide a sea of opportunities for the teeming populace, improve healthcare, agriculture, education and infrastructure so that our state can be an investment hub and preferred destination in Nigeria. All these will be clothed in human face by an administration that is people-driven.

“Aside the discharge of my core legislative duties as a lawmaker, I have succeeded in facilitating numerous trainings, empowerment programmes, community development initiatives and midwife establishments of various ICT centers and secondary health institution for the good people of our state.

“My aim is to form a pact with the good people of Oyo State, brokered by invaluable blueprint that is anchored on a rescue mission. Our government shall be founded on a mission that will prioritise productive agricultural reform, affordable and qualitative education for all school-age children in Oyo State; efficient healthcare delivery for all irrespective of age, gender and status; massive leaning on industrialisation that is strongly supported by sprawling agricultural value chain; urban renewal and rural infrastructural development; secured Oyo State, where every lawful citizen shall have no reason to fret, and stimulating local economy through employment generation that is anchored on entrepreneurship and innovation.

“I am determined to rescue Oyo State and her hapless people. I promise to remain accessible and in constant conversation with the people of Oyo State. I strongly belief that it is only through discussions and dialogue with the people that a sense of unity of purpose of a people can spring from and dreams of development can transform into reality. I urge everyone to join the rescue mission as we embark on restoring the dignity and pace-setting status of the state. Join me to take Oyo State from nadir to the apex of good governance.”