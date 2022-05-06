From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, has made passionate appeal to the leadership of political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give more women opportunities to hold various elective positions after the 2023 general elections.

Ebute, particularly expressed confidence in the capacity of a House of Representatives aspirant, Hon. Linda Ene Agada, to give quality representation and restore hope to her people.

Speaking at Agada’s official declaration to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Benue state, the former Senator said: “it is about time women should be given the chance to lead. For me, I believe that with Ene Agada as the representative of the people, leadership will be fully restored to the people.”

In her declaration speech, Agada promised that if given opportunity she will focus on the empowerment of girl-child, women and creation of wealth for her constituents.

In a statement issued in Abuja, after the declaration ceremony at her constituency headquarters in Okpoga, Thursday, the aspirant also promised to eliminate poverty and make life more meaningful for the people.

Appreciating the first lady Dr. Aisha Buhari, for constantly fighting for the right of Nigerian women especially the APC women, Hon. Agada said the party’s constitution has now recognised the place of womenfolk with the 35 per cent affirmative action.

Agada, however appealed to thousands of APC supporters who thronged to receive her to always have Aisha Buhari in prayers for her zeal, commitment and sincerity in uplifting the fortune of the Nigerian woman.

Enumerating her mission to bring meaningful development to her constituency, Agada said: “Since the inception of the Enone Federal Constituency, men have been our representatives without meaningful development but my coming on board will attract Federal government presence in the three local governments that made up the Enone constituency.”

Also speaking at the declaration eve, a former Chairman of Ado Local Government, Hon. Mrs Onma Ogenyi, expressed optimism that Agada will be a good representative based on her commitment to the party and support to the community over the years.

Another former House of Assembly member and former Chairman Okpokwu Local Government Council, Hon. Olofu Ogwuche thanked the aspirant for her declaration at the Constituency headquarters which has been neglected by others.

He pledged the support of the Okpokwu APC for the thirty five percent affirmative action for women as enshrined in the party’s constitution, even as he expressed confidence in the capacity of Linda Ene Agada to take the people to the promise land.

In his remark, a former governorship aspirant under the platform of the APC in Benue state Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi canvassed for more women to fill in the thirty five percent offices set aside for women.