From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Thursday consulted with former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi and other stakeholders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over his 2023 presidential ambition.

Saraki also met with the former governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero and executive members of the Kaduna State chapter of PDP.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The presidential hopeful was represented on the consultation tour by Chairman, Contact and mobilisation committee of Abubakar Bukola Saraki for 2023 presidency, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher and other members of the committee.

Addressing PDP members at the State Secretariat of the party, a Second Republic Senator, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher said Nigerians are sick and tired of APC, adding that if Saraki is voted into power, he would ensure a heathy nation.

Professor Hagher said presidency under Saraki would be a double blessing for the country for the fact that he is a medical doctor, young and energetic who is ready to listen to the yearnings of the citizens.

“We have met with former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former governor Ahmed Makarfi, former governor Ramalan Yero, former PDP and serving Senators. They gave us permission to come and address the larger house in Kaduna. We are in PDP because APC is not a party to join.

“Nigerians are sick and tired of APC, a strange bed fellow that came together to bring hardship on Nigerians through civilian dictatorship.

“PDP is well organised. It will defeat APC. Saraki will be accepted by the north and south. He is well educated. Now that Nigeria is sick, it needs Abubakar Bukola Saraki because he is a medical doctor. Nigeria needs energetic president who will cry when citizens are crying, the president that will laugh when citizens are laughing. Not the president that will be laughing when citizens are crying. When he becomes president he will unite the citizens.

“We have insecurity in the country today because the leaders are incapable. We need a president that will ensure security of the people”. Hagher said.

Another member of the Committee, Dan Okafor also spoke at the event, saying, “North should take the power back. Saraki is the right candidate of PDP. He will win 28 States out of 36 States in the country. Nigeria needs youthful president, and that youthful president is Saraki comes 2023.

“PDP will come back in 2023. There is hardship in the country. There is insecurity in the country. APC promised to provide massive employment, but where are the jobs today. PDP must unite to chase out APC in 2023. We must look for the person that will win the presidency for us. He is Bukola Saraki. The only candidate that is in love with our party PDP is Bukola Saraki”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Responding, the Sate Chairman of PDP, Mr. Hassan Hyat described Bukola Saraki as a humble, gentle and responsible leader that every leadership should long for.

Also describing members of the committee of the Bukola Saraki for 2023 presidency as men of timber and caliber on contact and consultation tour, Hyat said he could foresee the enormous energy they will display to sell Saraki candidacy if the real campaign began.

The PDP State Chairman, however, used the occasion to condemned the recent impeachment of the Deputy governor of Zamfara State, a PDP member as well as state of insecurity in the country.

“We condemned in totality the show of shame in Zamfara State over impeachment of the PDP deputy governor.

“We condemned in totality the approval of a card carrying member of APC by NASS as INEC Commissioner.

“We want President Buhari to resolve with ASUU so that our children can go back to schools.

“Insecurity must be brought to an end so that our farmers can go back to the farms. We want to sleep with two eyes closed.

“There is power and hunger in the land.

Continuous borrowing of money APC government has not changed our conditions for the better. This borrowing should stop”.

The 16-Member of the contact and mobilisation committee include, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher(Chairman) Dr. Musa Ahmadu(Secretary), Alhaji Shaba Lafiagi, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Chief Osaro Onaiwo, Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi Rico, Chief Daniel Okafor, Hon. Amena Hembadoon, Abigail Molme, Hon. Yunana Iliya, Hon. Binta Bello, Hon. Shehu Gusau, Hon. Amos Mogaji Gideon, Hon. Lhai Aliyu Maigari, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, Hon Moses Aliyu(Support Staff).