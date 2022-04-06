From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A female presidential aspirant, Ibinabo Joy Dokubo, has formally join the race to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2023.

Ibinabo said she will contest the presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which she said she was a pioneer member of the party.

She maintained that she’s the most qualified person to replace Buhari in 2023, thus soliciting the support of Nigerians, particularly the youths to achieve the desired success.

At the declaration event held at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday, Ibinabo, said that it’s time for young people in Nigeria to leverage on the “not-too-young-run” platform to participate in political activities to occupy public office.

She thanked the President for signing the not-too-young-to-run bill into law, which offered her the opportunity to run for the office of the President in the forthcoming general elections.

She insisted that her party (APC) has achieved a lot in the past seven years, even though the constant insecurity being witnessed in all part of the country especially the North-east and the North-central has made Nigerians not to see the overwhelming achievements of the government.

She said: “Look at the overwhelming infrastructural developments in the road and railway sectors, just to mention but a few. In today Nigeria, there is no state in the country that is not witnessing roads construction under our great party, APC.

“So, I will build on the infrastructural development and ensure regular maintenance the infrastructures to avoid total collapse.”

She, thus, encouraged the youths to queue behind her, being one of their own, so they can collectively pull Nigeria from the grips of people that have held the destiny of the country for several decades.

She highlighted several steps she would take to improve the economy, security, agriculture, education, health, human capital and several other areas of the economy.

“I have 90 per cent chance in this presidential race, and I am confident of winning the primary elections of our party and they main general elections. Reason being that many Nigerians are tired of the old politicians that are currently parading round the country seeking for endorsement.

“I represent the new crop of refined politicians that are dedicated and committed to the growth and development of Nigeria.”

She expressed confidence in the ability of her party, APC, to provide a level playing ground for all aspirant in the forthcoming political activities. “I am a pioneer member of APC and I am confident that I will win the election.”