From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the 2023 general elections draw near, some female candidates in the Northwest states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Zamfwra on Tuesday expressed confidence in winning their respective elective positions.

They spoke at the sideline of a two-day coaching and mentoring programme for women candidates in the region organised by Women Radio and Women Advocate, Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) with funding support from UN Women and Canadia Government, held at a hotel in Kaduna.

Shafa’atu Salihu Labbo, who is contesting as the representative of Kaura Namoda North constituency in Zamfara State House of Assembly under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), is optimistic that, “by the grace of God, I will win my election because my constituents believe in me and with the capacity I have built in terms of political awareness, involvement, and mobilization over time, it will not be difficult to represent women and youths who have been neglected in the affairs of things for a long time.

“I contested in 2019 though under a different political party. Talking about this capacity-building training in Kaduna is a plus for me. Already, I have been gathering women in town hall meetings in Zamfara on the need to change the negative narratives about us, telling them that one of the opportunities to change those narratives is when we are part of the decision table and they have been supportive”.

As far as Safiya Aliyu, who is vying to represent the people of Sokoto North 2 in Sokoto State House of Assembly under the Young Progressives Party (YPP) was concerned, “women have been used all this while just for election and support during political programmes without being empowered and I’m ready to change that if elected.

“Sultan Palace voters have given me hope that they will cast their votes for me in bulk because I am one of them. I’ve lived and made a lot of positive social changes among them. So, giving me the mandate to represent them in the state assembly will only mean one thing – fair representation. I don’t have any problem. By the grace of God and the support of my constituents, I will be victorious in this election”, she believed.

Also speaking, Rashida Musa Na’Allah, who is making effort to represent Dauko Wasagu constituency, Kebbi State House of Assembly under ADC, is banking on her popularity and acceptability to win the forthcoming election to address education issues associated with insecurity in the state.

“We are having a lot of security problems and that is now taking its toll on our education. The truth is there cannot be impactful learning in an environment that is characterized by insecurity. So, if elected, I will take it upon myself through legislation until there is a change because education is key”, she said.

To Glory Mari Tarfar who is contesting the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Chikun Constituency under ADC, her political party has done better than any other party by providing enabling environment for a lot of women to contest elective positions across the country.

“My interest is to see what I can do to help our people in Chikun to overcome this ravaging insecurity that has unsettled a lot of us from our ancestral homes. Look at what is happening in Juji, Oil village, Dutse up to Buruku, and other places where our people are running away from their homes and farms.

“I want to appreciate my party, ADC for giving women the priviledge to come out and contest. I think ADC gives women the opportunity more than any other political party in Nigeria. I also want to appreciate my campaign team and my husband for believing in me and at the same time supporting me”, she said.

The young Adamilo Yakubu, who is also eying Kaduna State House of Assembly, Chikun Constituency under Action Democratic Party (ADP), believed that with God and the support of her constituents especially youths, she would emerge victorious in the coming election.

“As a young and vibrant lady, I want to take the space we have entrusted into the hands of some people for a long time with little or nothing to show for that trust. It may interest you to know that it was people around me that bought the form for me.

“That means they saw the potential in me and they have risen to offer that support. So, the goodwill from the electorate in Chikun will go a long way to elect credible and capable people who can influence changes on their behalf. This is key in this election. I have a goal, I have focus and I have people – all these will speak for me because they know what they want”, she opined.

Aisha Isa is contesting to represent Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency, Federal House of Representatives under Action Alliance (AA) with the hope to defeat the incumbent leveraging on the secluded groups in the constituency.

“Those members of the constituency that have been left behind by those that have been representing them over the years are tired. These are women, young persons, orphans, and the less priviledge.

“I want to be in the House to see how to ensure no one is left behind through the development of bills that will make life better for them. I am a woman and as such, I know what it means when we don’t have a voice. So I’m going to amplify our collective issues and at the same time find ways to overcome them”, she said.

Earlier, Executive Director, WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiode Afolabi, told newsmen that the two-day programme was aimed at promoting mentoring and coaching of female candidates across Nigeria so they can leverage the ongoing electoral revolution to win elections.

“This becomes necessary because we realised that there is a need for female candidates to have the right information to help them succeed at their fingertips because a lot has changed about the election since the passage of electoral law.

“They need to understand how BIVAS works, how to ask the right questions, how to raise funds and political party campaigns among others. We have brought those that have been elected before to share their experiences with them. For example, there are over 180 members of the state houses of assemblies in the Northwest. Only one woman is there here in Kaduna and that is a huge gap. The women must be equipped, ready, and have understanding of what they want to do”, she added.