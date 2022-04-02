From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Federal Government has called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to increase its regulatory role in the broadcast industry. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the call while inaugurating the Governing Board of the NBC in Abuja.

He said: “As we move closer to the 2023 general elections, the NBC will come under increasing pressure to step up its regulatory role to prevent a repeat of what transpired before, during and after the 2019 general elections, when some broadcast stations threw caution to the wind and engaged in inciting, incendiary and unprofessional broadcasts.

“‘It is important for the commission to ensure that its licences adhere strictly to the tenets of the Broadcasting Code.” Mohammed told the board members to develop relevant policies that will drive the implementation of the Digital Switch Over(DSO) across the country.

“We have an ambitious plan to fast-track the DSO this year by launching it in at least two states every month. Unfortunately, we have not been able to meet this target. But we are working hard to resume the DSO launch as soon as possible. I urge you all to buy into this project to ensure that NBC is able to deliver on what we perceive as a legacy project – because it will change the face of broadcasting in Nigeria,” Mohammed also said.

He called on the board to ensure a healthy relationship with the management of the NBC and strictly adhere to their roles in policy formulation. Responding, the Chairman of the Board of the NBC, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding them worthy to serve. Bolarinwa assured the government of the readiness of the board members to work with the management of the NBC, including the Ministerial Task Force on the DSO to ensure the success of the project.