From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has advised the Federal Government to enact law to allow for a rotational presidency among the six geo political zones in the country beginning from the 2023 general election.

The elder statesman who stated this in a chat with Daily Sun in Owerri yesterday said that he believe the law would strengthen the unity of Nigeria and guarantee a sense of belonging.

Iwuanyanwu said he is surprised that rotation of presidency is not extended in the federal character like other governmental positions just as he suggested that it should henceforth be rotated.

He pointed out that non rotation of the presidential position may cause a particular ethnic group to continue to dominate the other because of the advantage of their population, but argued that if the law is enacted will ensure equity among other zones that have been marginalised.

“I have always made it clear that Nigeria is a federation of many ethnic nationalities with different cultures and traditions, the only thing that unite us is contributing to the unity of Nigeria.

“This is why presidency should be rotated among the zones, there is no zone that can not produce a president , that will bring happiness , if this is not done opportunity may be open to one State to capture and this is not good for a federation unit , so I feel it should be zoned across the six geo – political zones, and it can even be passed into law so that we can use it for 2023 election.” Iwuanyanwu advised.