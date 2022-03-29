FIBA Africa on Monday confirmed the three host cities for Window 3 of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers.
The race for the five tickets available for African countries for next year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup to be held in Indonesia, Japan and Philippines will take pace from July 1-3.
The Rwandan capital of Kigali will host Groups A and B. Cote d’Ivoire’s largest city Abidjan will host Group C while the third Window of the African Qualifiers Group D will take place in Egypt (Alexandria or Cairo).
