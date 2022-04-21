From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is set to host presidential aspirants across political parties to an Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa on Saturday.

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirants so far include APC leader, Bola Tinubu; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; ex-Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; former Governor of Abia State and Majority Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu; amongst others.

The 17 aspirants for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential ticket include; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim.

Others are Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; a United States-based medical practitioner, Nwachukwu Anakwenze and media mogul, Dele Momodu.

Others are a former banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; a pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa, former Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe, Charles Ugwu, Rt Hon Chikwendu Kalu as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Oliver Tareila Diana.

The invitation letter to the guests, a copy of which was sighted by Daily Sun in Abuja, advised invitees not to come along with their mobile devices, except their invitation cards which would serve as their entry pass.

It was, however, clarified that the ‘drop phone’ instruction will naturally not apply to some of the attendees, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and ministers that will be attending.

Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullah, who confirmed the development, explained that it is standard protocol for guests at events in the Villa, which would be graced by either the President, Vice President or the First Lady, to be asked not to go in with phones.

According to Abdullahi, “there is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having either of the three occupants of the Presidency. If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced.

“Whether the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the First Lady is having an event, because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.

“That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers”, he said.