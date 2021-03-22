United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNI), an advocacy group has called on political parties in the country to zone their 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East for the sake of equity.

According to a statement issued by UBNI National Coordinator, Mrs Nkolika Mkparu-Okeke, a federal government led by a President from the South-East has been long overdue.

‘The South-East and North-Eastern parts of Nigeria are the only regions that have not had a go at the Presidency, while South East has, in addition, not been a presidential flag-bearer of a major political party since the return of democracy in 1999,’ the statement read.

‘And the more marginalised and hence more deserving is and has been the South East for the sake of equity, fairness and justice.

‘It is, therefore, a worthy course to adhere to the conventional method of zoning so, that a candidate from the region becomes the next president of our dear nation.

‘This will bring about cohesion and further bind the cords of unity that has brought us this far as a nation and which is greatly needed at this juncture in the life of our country.’

The UBNI said that the ceding of the presidential ticket by political parties to the South-East come 2023 would totally put an end to the recurring concerns about marginalisation.

The group disclosed that with its grassroots strength of over 60 chapters across the country and in the Diaspora, it is ready to mobilise and support any political party that would put up a South-east as its flag-bearer for the 2023 presidential election.