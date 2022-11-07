From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to go to hell as he will not support his presidential bid to continue the killing of Benue people.

Governor Ortom stated this Sunday night when he hosted the G-5 governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state in Government House, Makurdi.

The four governors were in the state ahead of the flag-off of PDP election campaigns for the 2023 general election as well as the commissioning of some projects executed by Governor Ortom in Makurdi which is billed for Monday, November 7th, 2023.

Ortom who lamented the killing of 18 people in his LG last week, where a young man in his 20s had his eyes removed to send a message to him bursted out saying “To hell with Atiku and anyone supporting him. They should go and tell him. You want me to be slave for a Fulani. It’s better I die. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue. “My people are being killed and you want me to be quiet. My tenure ends in may and you can do what ever you want if you think you have the powers. I have written my will. When I gave it to my wife, she cried all night. If I die at 62, many of my mates have gone long time ago and If I die today, I’m a fulfilled person but let it be recorded that I died resisting the invasion and killing of my people.

“I will never support a Fulani man to become president. If there is another person who is ready to work with me and ensure the security of my people, I will work with him,” Ortom said.

He thanked God for journey mercies granted to his colleagues from their various destinations to Benue state and described them as true friends of Benue people.

He said Wike holds a title as the Eagle of Tiv land noting that when he, Ortom, was attacked, he was the first person who roared that kill Ortom and you have killed the whole Nigeria.

“He did not keep quiet when Benue was under siege, he visited with stakeholders from Rivers state and committed N250 million and subsequently he has committed over N700 million to Benue IDPs.

He condemned some Benue sons, particularly those at the National Assembly who are keeping mute over the killings going on in the state saying, “From tomorrow I’m turning my venom on the National Assembly members from the state who are romancing with Buhari to kill the Benue people.”

He stated that as the state launches the campaign, it is his belief that the PDP will win the 2023 elections. “As we trust in him, 2023, if the elections will hold, we are good to go and by the grace of God we will win. Benue is PDP and PDP is Benue state.” He warned those who may have planned to come to Benue to rig elections to shelve such plans because “If you come here to rig any election, we are not going to accept it.”

Speaking on behalf of the G-5 governors, Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, said they are out to save the country from the present condition of total collapse.

According to Wike, “The G-5 are the integrity governors and anyone can challenge us. We have come to give Governor Samuel Ortom solidarity support for the flag off of campaigns in Benue and to tell Benue people that we are with Governor Ortom. Like us or hate us we are with Ortom. You cannot break us. We are bonded together.

Wike said “Leadership is risk taking. Whether you like him or not, Ortom has shown leadership,” and called on the people to support him all the way.

He further reiterated his call on the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to respect agreements that he will resign if the presidential candidate of the party comes from the north.

He called on Nigerians to be weary saying those who cannot keep to agreements now that they are yet to go into office even when they enter office they will not keep to agreements or promipeople