From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has insisted that rather than the clamour for zoning, which he noted, breeds mediocrity, it is better to get the best hands to lead Nigerians at this critical time.

The governor stated this yesterday at the Makurdi Airport after he arrived from Abuja, where he attended meetings of the PDP, stressing that the agitation for zoning is driven by the marginalization of people as well as the level of poverty among the people.

Ortom maintained that America from where Nigeria borrowed its presidential system of government doesn’t do zoning but rather looks for the best man for the job at each point. He, therefore, called on Nigerians to toe the same line if democracy must succeed.

His words: “Some people tend to believe that if you zone a position to their place they may have the opportunity of getting their own share of the cake. But beyond that, if you look at America from where we borrowed the presidential system of government, you will recall that they don’t do zoning. George Bush was president of America at a point two of his sons were governors; and one of his sons became the president of the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .