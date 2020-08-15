Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Senior Special Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on human Trafficking and child labour, Mike Mku has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Mamman Daura that zoning should be jettisoned for competency.

Mku who spoke with newsmen on Saturday by telephone insisted that even though it is good to place the running of the country in competent hands, Presidency should be based on zoning for fair play.

Recall that Daura had recently, in an interview with the BBC Hasusa Service, stated that Nigerians should always go for competency in picking their leaders.

But reacting to the statement, Mku, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said Daura was unfair to other parts of the country if he seeks to jeopardize zoning by the statement.

“In as much as competency is encouraged, Nigerians should adhere strictly to the zoning arrangement for the purpose of fair sharing.

He posited further that without zoning, minority tribes in the country will always be cheated when it comes to sharing of positions in the country.

Mku maintained that every part of the country have competent hands that can oversee the affairs of the country and no region should be undermined when it comes to ruling Nigeria.

“I disagree with Daura and other people that are saying zoning of the Nigeria seat of power should no longer be considered. In as much as I encourage competence, zoning should be maintained for the purpose of fair sharing.

“Every part of this country have competent hands that can rule this country call Nigeria. More so, it is only zoning that can give minority tribes sence of belonging in the scheme of things in this country,” he submitted.