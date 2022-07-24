The immediate past President, Igbo Community Welfare Association (ICWA), Kaduna State chapter, Mr. Chris Nnoli has embarked on mobilisation and education of registration and collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCS) for 2023 general elections.

Mr. Nnoli who is a Kaduna based lawyer and the convener of a non-profit organisation known as Voters Education Initiatives (VEI) said he has resolved to mobilize millions of electorate to register and collect the PVCs to ensure robust participation in the forthcoming general election.

While highlighting activities of his NGO at a press conference in Kaduna, he enjoined Nigerians to participate fully in 2023 electioneering process to ensure credible candidates occupy elective positions in the country.

He decried low rate of PVCs collection by registered voters, attributing the development to poor enlightenment and relocation of people from one place to another in the past few years.

However, the legal luminary urged Nigerians of 18 years and above to be active in deciding the political future of their country by registering and collecting the PVCs which he noted has the power to make or mar the fortunes of the nation.

” We urge all Nigerians to ensure they register as voters provided they’re above 18 years and enjoin members of their families, friends colleagues and members of their organizations, associations, ministries among others to exercise their civic responsibilities”

” Again where your registered voting point is no longer close to your residence as you may have moved out, transferred or have a nearer election point, you can go to the nearest INEC office in your state or LGA to change and be relocated for convenience sake or you can use your phone and reach cvr.inecnigeria.org ,” he said.

Mr. Nnoli enjoined voters to avoid multiple registration which he said would not be recognized and accepted by INEC’s system.

” Where you lost a PVC, try and provide to INEC affidavit indicating details of loss and personal information.

” Where your registered PVC is no longer clear or defaced due to forceful packaging of same, one can process a new one.

” Note that PVC does not expire and should be used through out the lifetime of voters in Nigeria, ” he advised.

While appreciating the electoral umpire for extending the time of voter registration, he called for creation of more PVCs collection points for ease of accessibility by owners.

He reiterated the resolve of his team and other election matter outfits to resist any form of selling, buying of votes, voter apathy, electoral disturbances, election malpractices among others.

He said as Voter Education Initiatives, his Team would not relent in ensuring a well educated, enlightened and above all an active electorate before, during and after the 2023 election, until, according to him Nigerians irrespective of region, religion or ethnicity should be able to decide their political destinies.