From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Seun Majasan Foundation is set to mobilise funds for the campaign of the Senatorial Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ondo Central, Hon. Seun Majasan.

The fund raising which is slated for 3rd December, 2022, according to the organizers will be held virtually.

A statement issued by the organisation, the fund raising will af­ford all friends of the organisation and well wishers the opportuni­ty to pool financial resources to support Majasan.

According to the statement, the zoom fund­raising will take place by 6.00pm, while the meeting ID is 8911897 7411 and the Passcode is majasan23.