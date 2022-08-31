By Chinelo Obogo

A former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, has said frustrated youths were using Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a symbol to capture power.

He said this, yesterday, during an interview with Channels Television.

Makarfi said there were only two parties in Nigeria – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that the rational thing to do is to support the former ruling party.

He urged Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso to swallow their personal ambition and return to the PDP just as former Kano governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, defected from the NNPP.

“Obi, it is my personal opinion that even if he was frustrated out of PDP, politics is like that. What is happening now in my opinion is not so much about Obi but the frustration of the youths and they are using him as a symbol. Let’s agree that was the case, any decision based on anger will not produce anything positive. We accept the frustration but the only rational way forward is to go the way of PDP.

“Nigerian politics is a bit funny, especially politics of the opposition. Before APC captured power, the opposition came together but unfortunately, we have a situation in Nigeria where the opposition wakes up and everyone tries to capture power.

“I want to make a plea to other opposition parties to think about Nigeria first and what is good for Nigeria; let us do what APC did – come together, talk among ourselves and arrive at something that all of us will agree to and bring positive change to this country.

“Obi, personally, respects me, I respect him. Kwankwaso is still my friend, I respect him but the issue is that we should all swallow personal ambition for the sake of this country and bring positive change by changing the government that is in power today.

“About the fears of the youths, I am not blaming them but when you are frustrated, when you are angry, you may take a decision that will worsen your situation.

“I call on other opposition parties to actually come together, especially Obi, I know he respects our presidential candidat, Atiku Abubakar, a lot and many of us. PDP will be home to him, PDP will be home to his supporters, and Kwankwaso, we all started PDP together, let us come back home and do the needful for the sake of this country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Middle Belt communities and delegates known as the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SABA) have endorsed Obi.