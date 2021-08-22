From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against imposition of candidates.

Gana, who spoke at a retreat organized by the Kogi PDP Renaissance Group, yesterday, in Abuja, said the imposition of candidates is inimical to the success of a political party.

The former minister while speaking on the theme, ‘Kogi State PDP, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” said the opposition party stood to regain the reins of power in Kogi State and the entire country, if it gets its act right.

“Nigeria is a very difficult situation. If we don’t rise to take over power and give a sense of direction, things may just scatter. The PDP is the only hope for the federal republic to get back to sanity.

“The Misery Index in Nigeria is the worst in Africa. The level of indebtedness in the past few years is such that every Nigerian is now in debt. The naira is perhaps one of the most useless currencies in Africa today.



“I have never seen this level of corruption as we have today. In fact, the level of corruption makes the PDP governments look like angels because corruption is now a thousand times worse,” Gana said.

He added that the recent call by Governor Aminu Masari of Kastina State on the people of the state to arm themselves to ward off incessant attacks by bandits, speaks volume, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari hails from that state.