From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against imposition of candidates.

Gana, who spoke at a retreat organized by the Kogi PDP Renaissance Group, on Saturday, in Abuja, said the imposition of candidates is inimical to the success of a political party.

The former minister, while speaking on the theme ‘Kogi State PDP, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” said the opposition party stood to regaining the reins of power in Kogi State and the entire country, if it gets its acts right.

Gana, while noting that the PDP remains the only hope of the country, stated that if the opposition party does not regain power to give the country a sense of direction, things may get worse.

According to him,”Nigeria is a very difficult situation. If we don’t rise to take over power and give a sense of direction, things may just scatter. The PDP is the only hope for the federal republic to get back to sanity.

“The Misery Index in Nigeria is the worst in Africa. The level of indebtedness in the past few years is such that every Nigerian is now in debt. The Naira is perhaps one of the most useless currencies in Africa today.

“I have never seen this level of corruption as we have today. In fact, the level of corruption makes the PDP governments look like angels because corruption is now a thousand times worse.”