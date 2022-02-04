From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila appealed to the people of Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State to support the member representing the area, Yusuf Gagdi to return to the House in 2023.

Gbajabiamila made the appeal, in Abuja, while addressing a delegation of the Board and Management staff of the defunct Federal College of Education Pankshin, which has now been converted to a Federal University of Technology Pankshin — after President Muhammadu Buhari signed converting the institution into law.

The speaker noted that Gagdi has shown tenacity, and zeal in offering purposeful representation, to his constituents, as a member of the National Assembly.

He explained that the quality of representation a constituency gets depends on its ability to support and retain performing representatives in the parliament.

“While I thank you for coming to see us, I think that the House only did what it believed was right. However, the appreciation should perhaps go to the member who sponsored the bill and saw it to a logical conclusion.

“The speed with which the bill was assented to by Mr President lend credence to its importance. And the member did very well to see it through. The need for the University was elaborately and painstakingly explained by him during the debate and there was no reason not to support it.

“Getting a Bill passed and signed into law is not a mean feat. It’s not an easy job, but Hon. Gagdi has been able to sponsor Bills out of which two have been signed, and that’s effective representation that should be encouraged

“So, I urge you back home to support him and galvanize people to support him as your son who has distinguished himself in representing you here in the House,” Gbajabiamila stated.