Nigeria Youths Parliament, a body created to orientate youths on social-economy development, has tutored sports enthusiasts on electoral process ahead the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The organisation under the leadership of Abdulmumih Edidi, Representative, Lagos Central Senatorial District, embarked on the campaign while hosting members on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Campus Mini Stadium, Ajele, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, which engaged members on novelty football matches, games and other eye-popping activities, Olusegun Dawodu, State Commissioner For Youths and Social Development, tasked sports lovers to engage in political activities by obtaining their permanent voters card.

“We have been saying this for years and I see no reason why a Nigerian youths should stay indoor watching sports on election day. I think it’s high time they get involved in politics for they are the future of tomorrow.

“I get upset when I see youths lamenting on rigging after election and I keep asking myself were they on standby to give eye witness account on how things went at the polling units. Some will even voice out their vote won’t count should they vote for their preferred candidate. I’m using this medium to urge everyone to desist from such believe by obtaining their permanent voters card and carry out their franchise come election day.”

“ I won’t relent saying this for it’s my duty to inspire youths into social develop matters capable of promoting peace and unity in the community.

“ Having said this, my office won’t get tired of building more sports and recreation centre across the state. I guess the idea has help unite youths and we are on mission to renovate others including this venue for it’s a thing of joy to me seeing youths engaging in one sports or the other.

“ Sports unite the world and I’ll love sports enthusiast channeling same energy to carry out their fundamental human rights,” he stated.

In a similar vein, member of the All Progressive People’s Party (APC), Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu jostling for Member, House of Assembly, Eti-Osa constituency II, revealed sports remain major a tool capable of bringing youths together.

“ I respect sports enthusiast for their idea and knowledge and that is why we display some games and novelty football matches to the spectators. Having done this, I believed we have passed several messages on the importance of youth’s engagement in the country’s electoral process.

“ Without the youth we are nobody. They are the one liable to voice out what they want for their unborn children and I think the only way they can achieve this is by getting their permanent voters card and abstain from violence at pooling units.

“ We politician have a lot of plans for them and I urge them to keep fingers crossed in order to witness what we have for them in the offing,” he disclosed.

Serena Williams baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness

23-time Major champion Serena Williams was baptized on Sunday as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, marking a monumental moment for the recently retired tennis great.

The legendary American was baptized at the Jehovah’s Witness Assembly in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Her family raised the 41-year-old as a Jehovah’s Witness. For the uninitiated, Jehovah’s Witnesses are a sub-sect of Christianity and have a membership of almost nine million people.

In addition to rejecting the Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity, the denomination also prohibits observing holidays like Easter, Christmas, birthdays, or any festival with pagan origins. Williams and her family members do not observe any of these traditional Christian festivals.

Serena Williams’ sister Venus also follows the religion, while her daughter Olympia is being brought up with it as well. Back in 2017, the 23-time Major champion told Vogue that “being a Jehovah’s Witness” was important to her and that her husband Alexis Ohanian was extremely supportive of her in this matter.