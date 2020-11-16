Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for hallucinating over third force following gale of defection that has hit the opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the comment by the spokesperson of the opposition party, Kola Ologbodiyan, over plans for the general elections, APC, in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, described PDP’s situation as pitiful.

The APC quipped that the comment from the PDP was a confirmation that it is beginning to realise that it has shockingly failed as an opposition party as shown by its rudderless leadership and the resultant gale of defections.

“As the PDP runs from pillar to post to stop the current gale of defections from the opposition party, the PDP is already hallucinating on a political ‘third force’ ahead of the 2023 general elections. Pitiful!

“…they are looking at coming to PDP and breaking the party by taking members of the PDP to create a new political party” The PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbodiyan expressed fears and comical conspiracies while speaking on television on Monday.

“While the PDP’s panic is understandable, it is wrongly expressed. For us in the APC, our membership is intact. There is no new political party being created to form a political ‘third force’ ahead of 2023.

“Put correctly, the gale of defection from the PDP is to the APC as widely reported. And a lot more are expected in the coming months.

“This is to the credit of President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the APC and the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), repositioning the APC by creating a truly progressive, participatory, inclusive and accommodating political environment.

“At least the PDP is beginning to realise that it has shockingly failed as an opposition party as shown by its rudderless leadership and the resultant gale of defections.

“We reiterate our call to all progressives in the PDP to dump that sinking ship and join the APC in rebuilding Nigeria,” the statement read.