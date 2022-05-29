By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Adamawa, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Binani has sent a warning to the PDP-government in Adamawa asking them to prepare a handing over note in advance because her emergence as APC’s candidate is an official quit notice to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa state.

Binani tell Gov. Fintiri to start preparing his handing over note because she will definitely kick him and his government out of the Dougirei government house come 2023.

In her first interactive session with newsmen after winning APC primary in Adamawa, she said, working with her party and co-contestants at the primary, they will deploy a master strategy to ensure that they defeat the ruling party PDP in Adamawa come 2023 general elections.

Binani said, “I am ready to face the incumbent. My party will come up with a strategy to win the confidence of the people and to mobilize for votes.

“By the time we set the ball rolling, PDP will know that they have no stake in 2023.”

Binani said she is optimistic of the support of the other gubernatorial aspirants whom she defeated in a close contest noting that she will schedule a visit to each of them to seek their support and corporation and that her victory is not a personal victory but victory for the party.

“In my acceptance address, I have said it that the victory is not my victory but victory for the party. It is a victory for all of us.

“We have already reached an agreement before the election to support whoever emerges winner. I appreciate all the other aspirants for the comradeship they displayed and ensuring a rancour free exercise and displaying high degree of responsibility,” she said.

Speaking on the significance of her victory and aspirations to the political scene in the country, she said, “My victory will serve as an inspiration to all women not only in Adamawa State but Nigeria.

“My victory will inspire young girls to have a renewed hope that one day they will attain or even surpass my feat.”

The APC stalwart promised that when voted in as governor of Adamawa state she will prioritize “Human capital development, youth and women empowerment, educational development, social security, child protection and development and mineral development.”