From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, has urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) with the view of changing leaders who did not meet their expectations.

He said this in Benin while speaking with journalists shortly after the Eid prayer.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Enabulele said the best way to change a government or those holding elective positions that are not performing is to go out en masse to cast our votes for our preferred candidates.

“Nigerians can achieve that and should not say our votes won’t count.”

“We did it in Edo state during the last governorship election, we said this is the person we want, and we voted for that person.”

“So, let’s vote for the persons who have the capability to change things better for us because the leaders have failed us. In the last 20 years, I think Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has gone on strike for 16 times. ”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He decried that democracy supposed to be the government of the people, by the people and for the people, but the politicians are not living up to expectations just because of their selfish interest.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He advised people in position of authority to know that they would one day be questioned by Allah on how they use their positions, adding “the consequences is going to be grievious on that day.”

On the Ramadan, Enabulele urged Muslims faithful to imbibe the lesson of Ramadan and be ambassadors of Islam.

“Let us continue to imbibe the lessons we learnt during the Ramadan; those preaches and admonition should be imbibed . For example, let us continue to wake up and pray in the night, pray for your community, state and nation.

“Let us not fail to understand that our actions will be questioned irrespective of the position one is occupying, that is why I am appealing to everyone to imbibe the lesson learnt during Ramadan period

“We are ambassador of Islam, don’t go back to your evil ways and start committing sins and atrocities because Ramadan has gone”, he warned