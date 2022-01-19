From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go beyond lip service and put women in vital offices within the party and the government.

She said governors would be held responsible if women did not get the 35 percent affirmative action in political appointments and administration.

She made the call at the first-ever National Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja.

The National Gender Policy (NGP) had formulated a 35 percent Affirmative Action (AA) in Nigeria since 2006. The policy demands that 35 per cent of women be involved in all governance processes. The NGP is recognised but is not practiced as the structures and processes to use are not in place.

The First Lady said: “This is the first time the national women conference of the APC is being held to establish our commitment to setting the position of women in matters of national importance, especially in increasing the visibility of women, positioning women for future political offices, and encouraging them to aspire more towards the progress of our great party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Since 2015, I’ve had the privilege of engaging Nigeria women across the entire country, my conviction is that Nigeria’s future is entirely dependent on actually using the potential of our women. It is no mere coincidence that parties that have grown strong, prosperous and influential have prioritised women’s participation in national building. I, therefore, wish to call upon the APC to double its efforts in promoting women. This, I believe, will serve as one of the objectives of this conference.

“As Nigeria race towards another election, we must go beyond paying lip service to putting women in vital offices within our party and the government. We must put in place workable strategies to ensure this actually happens, charity begins at home.”

Mrs Buhari also called on Nigerian women to continue the struggle by showing greater influence, commitment and unity in the decision-making process of the country, adding, “our vintage pride lies in our shared numerical strength.”

Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor, in her keynote address, said more than just security votes, it was a new day, stressing that women make the core of winning strategy.