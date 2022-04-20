From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Arogungbogunmi, Pastor Henry Ojo, on Wednesday said God has revealed to him that only the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, are the only two presidential aspirants that have the interest of Nigeria at heart and mean well for the country.

He made the disclosure when he briefed journalist in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on what he described as: ‘Shedding Light on the Mind of God to Nigerians’.

Ojo enjoined Nigerians to shun ethnic and religious sentiments, adding that they should allow a man after God’s heart to emerge as president of Nigeria next year.

According to him, God does not contend with man in decision making. He cited the example of the Israelites in the Holy Bible that made a choice of being ruled by kings, instead of a judge. He said God did not contend with them and they faced the consequences of their choice.

“Of all the presidential aspirants that have indicated their interest to contest in the 2023 election, God told me that only two can steer the ship of the nation. The first person is from the South-West while the second person is from the South-South. One of the two personalities is Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo while the second person is Nyesome Wike.

“God told me that Osinbajo would perform well if he is elected as president. Under his administration, God says that the citizens would feel the effects of democracy and the land would be free from bondage.

“On the other hand, God said that He puts the zeal to serve Nigeria into the heart of Nyesome Wike. This implies that if he is elected as president, he would perform creditably. Under his watch, the country would witness development.

“Other aspirants are there to just mark their time and under them, corruption would rise to an embarrassing peak. They would milk the land dry and it would turn into desolation. There won’t be any notable development. He said that one of the serving ministers from the South who is jostling for the presidential position has no clue to solve Nigeria’s problem.

“The two aspirants that God told me about on the 2023 presidential election are Osinbajo and Wike. If any of the two is voted for to be president of Nigeria. It should not be a matter of which zone or person should be favoured but about who God wants to use for the country’s liberation. The people should vote in the right person as president.

“When, in 2015, I told Nigerians what God said to me that Muhammadu Buhari could not bring any good to the land, people were agitating; today, they can see for themselves. Most ministers predicted doom and we can see the way things are today.”