From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Anglican Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema, Rt. Reverend Chidi Oparaojiaku, has prophesied that God will surprise pundits with the results of the 2023 general elections, which he added would be more peaceful contrary to expectations by some analysts.

Oparaojiaku who disclosed this in his new year message delivered at the weekend during a special church service marking the investiture into the Knighthood Order of St. Christopher held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter Umuokanne Ohaji, also noted that the outcome would be beyond human imaginations.

According to him, the 2023 election would not be disastrous as widely believed by a lot of people in the country, he added that it would rather be a year God will do “new things.”

He said: “Next year starts with Sunday and would end with Sunday. So God has put a date for ushering in Sunday as the first day of the year and last day of the year.”

He, however, advised the electorate not to scuttle the process of the elections next year but vote candidates of their choice just as he admonished them against selling their votes.

For the newly made Knights and Dames, the Bishop charged them to perform exceptionally more than those who were made knights before now.

The cleric reminded them that knighthood is not a tittle but a call to service, adding that they are called to support God’s Ministry in all areas.

In his sermon drawn from the Book of Exodus and Deuteronomy, Ikechi Ebens Onyeahialam reminded Christians of the need to remain steadyfast in prayers adding that righteousness are the key to success and peace.