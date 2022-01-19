From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, in Asaba, said he is still seeking the face of God to determine who would succeed him in 2023.

He said he try to avoid people pushing him to a direction God is not pleased with, noting that his successor must be somebody who would keep the fire at the altar of God burning.

The governor, who spoke at a New Year thanksgiving service for members of his family, cautioned political stakeholders on the need to concentrate on governance and not be distracted ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Let us approach the next few months with oneness of love. Towards the end of every administration, there are usually distractions here and there.

“We are not stopping people from playing politics, but we need to realise there is a purpose and we must remain loyal and committed to governance until May 29, 2023.

‘’This is a year of politics and as politicians, we cannot avoid it; pray with us, pray for us and pray about the state.

“Whatever positions we are contesting for, let us seek the face of God because if you genuinely pray, God will reveal His will for you.

“As a man, I will also try to avoid people pushing me to a direction that God is not pleased with because if God has made a choice and we go in the wrong direction, it will not augur well for the state.

“But one thing is sure, whoever will succeed me, must be one who keeps the fire in this altar burning, and God must direct me on the choice of the person

“I can never take the place of God in deciding who will succeed me; I will pray for God to direct me and not man, so that I don’t go in the wrong direction,” he said.

The governor, therefore, appealed to politicians and all Deltans to pray for the oneness and unity in the state, and particularly for him, to enable God to make necessary revelations to him on the choice of his successor, saying we must all pray, including those contesting for positions.

He said his family recognised it has been God’s grace since 2015, especially his achievements last year, adding that the thanksgiving was an avenue to seek more blessings from God.

“Going forward, I need no one to tell anyone that the hand of God has been very strong and gracious in our affairs.

“We are now in our seventh year, and it is a good thing to give thanks unto God, because if we rest our faith in God, we will be able to do all things; we will be able to show love and empathy to the people.

“In governance, until you touch the lives of people you have done nothing and a life in governance without God is a governance for self because it is not for the people,” he said.

He urged Deltans to pray for him to finish strong, adding “finishing strong is about being able to reach out to the people to lay the foundation that people can build upon.

“Many communities want to honour us and thank us for what we have done for them. But, each time I tell them, you have voted for us and whatever we have been able to achieve we give thanks to God.”