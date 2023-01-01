By Chinelo Obogo

General overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said God revealed that many trouble makers will lose the ability to make troubles and quite a “few balloons” will be deflated this year.

This is as the the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministeries, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, has said God will humble many proud people this year.

During the cross over service held at the Redemption Ground, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Adeboye who released prophecies for 2023, said: “The weather pattern will be more erratic. God will speak peace into homes and there will be restoration of lost glories. There would also be a bit of wealth transfer.

“Many trouble makers will lose the ability to make troubles and quite a few balloons will be deflated this year.”

In the same vein, Pastor Olukoya while delivering his sermon during the New Year service at the headquarters of the Church called for prayers to forestall violent revolution and overthrows of wicked leaders across the world.

Painting the 30-point ‘Prophetic Picture’ of 2023, Olukoya said that God will humble the proud in the New Year and that it is a year of strange wars for the attention of the people by the enemies, mental, emotional, health, spiritual and physical.

He said there will be divine judgement on leaders and their collaborators, as “God will deal with evil and wickedness,” according to Ecclesiastes 8 verse 11. “God will dismantle mighty men, who stand on His way. God will fight for His children,” he stressed.

He described the year as one for judgement for those who shed the blood of the innocent, noting that the Year 2023 portends regrets and judgement for ritual killers, most of whose activities shall backfire.

According to him, the New Year has regrets for youths, who refuse to exercise restraint on sexual escapades and warned the youth not to assume that everyone they see around them as humans are really human beings. “If you join them, it is finished,” he warned.

Stressing that anytime you see figure 23 in the Bible, it conveys the idea of death and resurrection, Olukoya stated that the most critical issue in the New Year is three-fold of what God wants to do; what the powers of darkness want to do and what God wants the people to do. “It is a year that the flesh must be mortified. A year to wage very serious war against the spirit of procrastination, the process of which many have ran into trouble,” he explained.

Olukoya, who urged the people to seriously pray that the mercy of God pushes back God’s judgement, charged people to key into the Book of Isaiah, which he described as a replica of a whole Bible, with 66 verses and chapters respectively. “Form the habit of seeking and receiving help from heaven,” he advised.