From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi,weekend warned political actors in the state to stop heating up the polity over who succeeds him in 2023, saying God will decide who will be next governor of the state.

Calling for peace, love and unity in the state, he noted that he has nothing to fear about 2023, while warning those seeking to hijack and control the state from outside to stop wasting their time and resources because they will be resisted.

He stressed that the state has outgrown such manipulations.

Governor Umahi spoke Saturday while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the state congress of the party which held at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki.

He appealed to the National Assembly members from the state to forgive whatever misgivings they may have about the running of the party in the state for the interest of peace and progress of the party.

He called on them to support his government and their constituents, saying they could be re-elected as many times they want provided their constituents are comfortable with them.

‘’I have nothing to fear. And I must not replace myself. God will bring my successor .So , there should be no tension in Ebonyi. The best thing to do is to put your confidence in God, support the people and support the government. If you like, you can go 20 times. If your people need you, what is my problem? I am not going to make trouble and become enemy to people.

‘’But there are those who think they can bring leadership to Ebonyi state from outside the state. It is not going to be so because Ebonyi has come of age’’ he said.

Daily Sun reports that 3 senators elected on the platform of the party and 1 out of the 5 federal House of Representatives members elected on the platform of the party were absent at the congress which saw the re-emergence of Mr.Onyekachi Nwebonyi as the state chairman.